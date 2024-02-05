Swiss National Bank Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Williams Companies worth $132,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.