Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $127,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $195.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

