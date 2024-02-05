Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Nucor worth $126,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

NUE opened at $183.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.