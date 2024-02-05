T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.74 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

