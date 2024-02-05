Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.01% of Target worth $1,027,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

