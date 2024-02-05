Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 40.40% 5.26% 3.58% Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.03%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.22 $670.25 million $5.33 9.12 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.37 -$19.98 million $0.02 71.04

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taseko Mines



Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

