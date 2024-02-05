Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $282.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.