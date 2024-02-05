TD Cowen Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

