TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $52.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amundi lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechTarget by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

