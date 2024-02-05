Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

