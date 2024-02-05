TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

T opened at C$23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.58. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0428757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

