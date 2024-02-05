Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,204,000 after acquiring an additional 432,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after buying an additional 207,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after buying an additional 7,297,884 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.