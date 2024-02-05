Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

