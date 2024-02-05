TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head-To-Head Review

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78% TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 4 0 2.80 TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.58%. TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 93.82%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.09 $18.66 million $0.88 5.90 TeraWulf $15.03 million 28.53 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

