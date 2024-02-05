The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $372.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $334.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.81.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $323.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $292.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

