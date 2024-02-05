The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CI stock opened at $323.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

