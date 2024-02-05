The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 248.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

