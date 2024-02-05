The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $270.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.