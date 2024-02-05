The Goldman Sachs Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $661.60 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $666.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

