The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

