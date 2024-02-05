The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $100.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

