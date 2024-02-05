The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

