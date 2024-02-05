The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.