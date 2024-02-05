The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 102,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.