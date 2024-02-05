The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$81.10 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.