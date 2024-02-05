The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.70 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $2,247,050.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,117.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $2,247,050.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at $22,026,117.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.