Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Thermon Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

