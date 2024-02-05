Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $65.57 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

