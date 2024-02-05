Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 102,254 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEX opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $1,303,695 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

