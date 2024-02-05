Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 696,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $904.27 million, a P/E ratio of -388.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

