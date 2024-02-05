Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $129,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,889 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.6 %

TAP opened at $62.07 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.