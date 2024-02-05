Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,864,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.