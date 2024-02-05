Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $217,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

