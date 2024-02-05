Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

