Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 26.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

KMX opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

