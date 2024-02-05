Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $612.39 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.32 and a 1 year high of $635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.16 and a 200-day moving average of $512.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

