Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.
AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.83 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
