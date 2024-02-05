Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $58,428,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE KO opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

