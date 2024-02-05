Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,603 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

APLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

