Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

