Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.88 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

