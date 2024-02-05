Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $48,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 516 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after acquiring an additional 436,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.