Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $32,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

STKS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.16 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

