Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AvePoint worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.85. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,326,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,616.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,300. Corporate insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Featured Stories

