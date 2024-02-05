Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 321 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

