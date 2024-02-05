Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

