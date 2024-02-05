Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

