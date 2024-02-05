Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $252,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.3 %

TGLS opened at $47.40 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.