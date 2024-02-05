Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

