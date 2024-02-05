Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.70.

TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

